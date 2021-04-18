Bogdanovic recorded 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 31-year-old has been on fire lately, averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers while shooting 47.5 percent from the field in the last four games. Before Saturday's loss, the Jazz had won four of their last five games thanks largely due to Bogdanovic's outstanding play. The seventh-year forward will look to keep the good times rolling Monday on the road against the Lakers.