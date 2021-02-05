Bogdanovic recorded 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist Thursday in a 112-91 win at Atlanta.

Bogdanovic had spearheaded Utah's starting unit across three previous games, in which he averaged 5.3 threes made. He led again Thursday but did it by shooting proficiently from the paint (8-10 FG) rather than doing so outside. Bogdanovic has averaged 25.0 points on a 58.2 field-goal percentage across his past four games. His overall 15.1 PPG may not be fulfilling, but he is providing much more upside now than before.