Bogdanovic registered 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 137-133 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic will always be a reliable three-point source when given enough opportunity, and his recent three-game stretch is an excellent example. He's averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals over that span, and he's converting 45.5 percent of his three-point attempts as well. His four threes in the blowout helped earn the Jazz an NBA record for most three-pointers in a single half.