Bogdanovic complied 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 loss to the Clippers.

Minutes mean opportunity, and Bogdanovic is taking full advantage of his chance with the Jazz. His scoring levels depend greatly on how his shot beyond the arc fares on any given night, but he also is a substantial contributor in secondary categories. One could infer that we see Bogdanovic's ceiling and that he'll eventually settle into lower numbers, but right now, he shows no sign of slowing down.