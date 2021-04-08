Bogdanovic scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) over 40 minutes in a loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.
Remarkably, Bogdanovic had almost no peripheral stats despite playing 40 minutes -- he finished with one board, no assists and no defensive numbers. Still, he navigated around a difficult night from three-point range to post his fifth straight contest with double-digit scoring. The veteran forward is averaging 14.9 points per game on the season, though his 41.9 percent field-goal rate is on track for a career low.
