Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Bogdanovic recently went through a 1-for-11 cold snap from three-point range, but he has bounced back by going 7-of-16 from deep over his past two games. He tied with three other players for the team lead in scoring Saturday and chipped in six boards. Bogdanovic has been a steady offensive contributor for the Jazz this season, averaging 17.7 points and 2.7 three-pointers per contest while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from beyond the arc and 87.3 percent from the free-throw line.