Bogdanovic finished with 32 points (10-20 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic was red hot to begin the game, connecting on six triples inside the first quarter. Despite the raging start, the Jazz lost their way late as the Clippers stormed home to secure an impressive victory. It's always hit or miss when it comes to Bogdanovic and his ability to have a tangible impact on the game. Completely reliant on scoring, the Jazz will need him to maintain this kind of form if they are to force a Game 7.