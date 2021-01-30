Bogdanovic scored 32 points (10-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in Friday's 120-101 victory over the Mavericks.

The remainder of Bogdanovic's stat line was empty aside from a pair of assists, but it's hard to complain about any player going off for seven treys while making nearly two-thirds of his shots from the field. The 32 points were a season high for Bogdanovic and a sharp contrast to the measly six points he tallied against Dallas on Wednesday. Perhaps the big performance will serve as a breakthrough for the veteran, who entered the contest averaging only 12.9 points per contest on a career-low 36.7 percent shooting from the field.