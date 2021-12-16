Bogdanovic posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 victory over the Clippers.

Bogdanovic took only 10 shots in the game, but he converted those into 20 points thanks largely to a 6-for-7 mark from beyond the arc. It was the sixth time in his past seven games that Bogdanovic has knocked down multiple three-pointers, and he has scored in double digits in 12 straight contests. Bogdanovic is averaging 17.0 points and 2.6 three-pointers per game on the campaign.