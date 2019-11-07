Bogdanovic totaled 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over Philadelphia.

Bogdanovic continued his torrid start to the season, finishing with 20 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. Many had anticipated a drop in production for this season, however, that has not been the case at all. In fact, Bogdanovic is the 36th ranked player across the first two weeks. His current numbers would seem unsustainable and he is a nice sell-high candidate.