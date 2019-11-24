Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 28 points in close win
Bogdanovic provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes Saturday against New Orleans.
It was one of Bogdanovic's more well-rounded fantasy games as he tied a season-high with five assists while topping 20 points for the seventh time this year. The sixth-year forward's about as consistent as they come and has scored in double-figures in each game of the season. Through 15 appearances, Bogdanovic's contributing a career-high 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, 44.7 percent from three and 87.5 percent from the line -- a line that makes him a solid play in any nine-category leagues.
