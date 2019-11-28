Bogdanovic scored a game-high 30 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pacers.

Facing the team he spent the last two seasons with before signing with the Jazz as a free agent over the summer, Bogdanovic struck for 30-plus points for the third time in 17 games while draining at least three three-pointers for the sixth straight contest. The 30-year-old is putting up career-best numbers thanks to increased shot volume, but the rest of his production has been right in line with last year's efforts.