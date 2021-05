Bogdanovic scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's win over the Thunder.

The veteran forward led all scorers in the game, bouncing back from an off night Wednesday against the Blazers. Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 25.8 points, 4.1 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch.