Bogdanovic ended with 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 victory over Sacramento.

Bogdanovic was hot early, leading the Jazz to a comfortable victory over a hapless Kings outfit. It was hard to get a read on anyone in this game given how bad the Kings were. Bogdanovic missed the previous game with an ankle sprain but was untroubled in this one and should be good to go moving forward. He is unlikely to have nights such as this consistently but should still be able to hold standard league value with upside in points and three's.