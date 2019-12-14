Bogdanovic generated 32 points (8-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Warriors.

Bogdanovic found his stroke from long-range Friday, emerging from a six-game shooting slump to top 30 points for the fifth time on the year. After shooting 47.4 percent and 49.7 percent from the field over the past two seasons respectively, Bogdanovic is hitting just 44.9 percent of his shots this year. Though he's shooting slightly below average by his lofty standards, Bogdanovic's hitting an absurd 45.6 percent of his threes on the season. Any improvement to his shooting inside the paint will help boost Bogdanovic's fantasy value even higher.