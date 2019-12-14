Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient in victory
Bogdanovic generated 32 points (8-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Warriors.
Bogdanovic found his stroke from long-range Friday, emerging from a six-game shooting slump to top 30 points for the fifth time on the year. After shooting 47.4 percent and 49.7 percent from the field over the past two seasons respectively, Bogdanovic is hitting just 44.9 percent of his shots this year. Though he's shooting slightly below average by his lofty standards, Bogdanovic's hitting an absurd 45.6 percent of his threes on the season. Any improvement to his shooting inside the paint will help boost Bogdanovic's fantasy value even higher.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Shooting woes persist Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 23 against Lakers•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive night against Memphis•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 30 against former club•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 24 in loss•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 28 points in close win•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...