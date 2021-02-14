Bogdanovic compiled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 win over the Heat.

Although The guard's 3-point upside hasn't shown itself since a win against Charlotte a week ago, he's converted an excellent 50 percent of his shots from the floor during the Jazz's seven-game win streak. He's also averaged a 43.5 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc while averaging 6.5 long-range attempts per game during that span.