Bogdanovic had 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists during a 125-105 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Bogdanovic had an even better showing than in Monday's game, scoring more points at an improved rate. The 31-year-old averaged over 20 points across 63 games last season and will look to at least replicate that form as Utah's second scoring option.