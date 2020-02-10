Bogdanovic had eight (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Utah's 114-113 Thursday night win over the Rockets.

Bogdanovic was scoreless in the first half, but salvaged the night by draining a buzzer-beating three over P.J. Tucker to win the game. The seven shot attempts and two makes were both Bogdanovic's lowest totals of the season. Whether he was merely acting as a decoy for coach Quin Snyder or truly being eliminated by Houston's wings (likely a mixture), Sunday should be viewed as an anomaly for Bogdanovic. He is a top-10 fantasy asset at the small forward position.