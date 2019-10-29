Bogdanovic exploded for 29 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 96-95 road win over the Suns.

With Mike Conley delivering a one-point clunker, the Jazz looked to Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell to squeak by the Deandre Ayton-less Suns. The veteran small forward delivered with across-the-board production. Bogdanovic's 32 minutes are an early season high. The 3-1 Jazz now travel home for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.