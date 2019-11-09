Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 33 points
Bogdanovic totaled 33 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and five rebounds across 37 minutes Friday against Milwaukee.
Bogdanovic topped 30 points for the first time this year in an exemplary display of scoring prowess, though he was able to contribute much else of fantasy value. The sixth-year forward had excelled in Utah and is inching closer to joining the 50-40-90 club every game. Through eight games, Bogdanovic's averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes.
