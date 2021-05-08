Bogdanovic registered 48 points (16-23 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Bogdanovic had one of the best games of his career Friday, missing just seven shots from the field en route to a season-high 48 points -- he surpassed his previous season-best mark by 14 points. Bogdanovic has been on fire of late and has scored at least 22 points in six games in a row while embracing the role of being the team's go-to player on offense with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.