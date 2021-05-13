Bogdanovic scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 FT, 0-5 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-98 loss to the Blazers.

Bogdanovic couldn't find his rhythm Wednesday night. The sharpshooter failed to make a three-pointer for the first time since April 10 and missed two-plus free throws for the first time since April 7. The entire Jazz team struggled to score without their point guard Mike Conley (hamstring) leading the charge, not to mention the absence of their leading scorer Donovan Mitchell still looms large. The Jazz have been without Mitchell for a month, but the offense hasn't missed a beat, until Wednesday, thanks to Bogdanovic's hot hand (28.9 points on 55.4 percent shooting over the last eight games).