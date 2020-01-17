Bogdanovic had 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime loss at New Orleans.

Bogdanovic continues to show why he should be considered Utah's second-best scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell, and he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six outings. He is making 52.0 percent of his shots during that six-game stretch and while his three-point percentage has fallen a bit -- 36.0 percent during the aforementioned span -- he remains a valuable scoring threat on a nightly basis for the Jazz. He will try to remain productive Saturday at home against the Kings.