Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Goes for 26 points
Bogdanovic had 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime loss at New Orleans.
Bogdanovic continues to show why he should be considered Utah's second-best scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell, and he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six outings. He is making 52.0 percent of his shots during that six-game stretch and while his three-point percentage has fallen a bit -- 36.0 percent during the aforementioned span -- he remains a valuable scoring threat on a nightly basis for the Jazz. He will try to remain productive Saturday at home against the Kings.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 31 versus Wizards•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores season-high 35 points•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 points despite struggles•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Solid scoring figures•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts 17 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 26 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...