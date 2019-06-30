Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Headed to Utah
Bogdanovic and the Jazz have come to terms on a four-year, $73 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Bogdanovic is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.0 points 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 triples across 31.8 minutes per game. His signing could signal the departure of veteran power forward Derick Favors. In that case, the Jazz will could opt to go small by starting Bogdanovic as a stretch-four alongside Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, and Rudy Gobert.
