Bogdanovic put up 32 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 111-105 win over the Pistons.

Bogdanovic finished just three points shy of a season high in what was an encouraging bounce-back effort after the Celtics held him to just eight points on 2-for-9 shooting in the front end of the back-to-back set. The sharp-shooting forward has topped the 20-point mark four times in his last five outings, converting at 48.7/90.7/42.1 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range during that stretch.