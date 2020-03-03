Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Hits for team-high 28 in win
Bogdanovic scored a team-high 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Facing a depleted Cleveland roster, Bogdanovic had little trouble getting his shot off as he posted his best offensive performance since he dropped 30 on the Rockets back on Jan. 27. The 30-year-old is also locked in from long range at the moment, going 9-for-19 on three-pointers over the last two games.
