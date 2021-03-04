Bogdanovic dropped 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and five rebounds over 34 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss to the 76ers.

While Bogdanovic's scoring has been inconsistent this year, he's starting March off on the right foot. Through two games so far, he's averaged 24.5 points while adding 6.0 rebounds while hitting 5.5 threes per game.