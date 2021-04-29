Bogdanovic posted 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 154-105 victory over the Kings.

Wednesday marked only the second time this season that Bogdanovic has made at least nine free throws, which helped make up for his poor three-point shooting. Bogdanovic has been ice cold from distance over the past two games, going 1-for-12. That should pick up soon. He's a 38.1 percent three-point shooter on the season.