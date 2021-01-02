Bogdanovic had six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.
Bogdanovic struggled to find his shot for a second consecutive night Friday, and he got into some foul trouble with a team-high five personal fouls in the win. The 33-year-old is now averaging just 4.5 points over the past two games, but he'll look to bounce back against the Spurs on Sunday.
