Bogdanovic totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Pacers.

Bogdanovic has been on a scoring binge of his last three outings, averaging 26.7 points while shooting 52.1 percent. While Bogdanovic has some games where contributes in the rebounding column, his main fantasy value comes from his ability to score. April has been Bogdanovic's best scoring month at 18.9 points per game.