Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 27 points
Bogdanovic registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Bogdanovic helped spur a late rally in the fourth quarter to upend the Trail Blazers, who led for the majority of the game. The veteran forward is on a remarkable 17-game streak of double-digit scoring performances and currently logs the second-highest usage (26.4%) on the team, trailing only Donovan Mitchell in that category.
