Bogdanovic provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in In Sunday's 121-99 win over the Kings.

While a host of Jazz players have tried to absorb Donovan Mitchell's missing output, Bogdanovic has arguably had the most success with his sharpshooting skills. His production is directly tied to his fortunes beyond the arc, and even though Sunday's performance wasn't his best, he's been deadly from long range with a three-point conversion rate of 45.9 percent this month.