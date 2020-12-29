Bogdanovic produced 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 110-109 win over the Thunder.

Bogdanovic is one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the league, and he added yet another excellent game from beyond the arc in the dramatic win. In his first season with the Jazz, he achieved the second-highest three-point percentage of his career (41.4 percent), but his season was cut short with a wrist injury that kept him out of Utah's playoff run. His return adds another dimension to an already potent offense.