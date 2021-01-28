Bogdanovic recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Mavericks.

Surprisingly, Bogdanovic took just one three in this game after a previous season-low mark of three attempts. He failed to score effectively from anywhere else on the court, leading to his first single-digit performance since Jan. 10. The two teams play again Friday.