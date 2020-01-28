Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Makes seven threes in loss
Bogdanovic scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-117 defeat against the Rockets.
Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points four times this month, and he is firmly entrenched as Utah's second-best scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell. Despite the fact Bogdanovic is shooting "only" 39.6 percent from three-point range this month, he has drained four or more threes in four of his last five outings and has made them at a 48.9 percent clip during that stretch, so he could be turning things around.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...