Bogdanovic scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-117 defeat against the Rockets.

Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points four times this month, and he is firmly entrenched as Utah's second-best scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell. Despite the fact Bogdanovic is shooting "only" 39.6 percent from three-point range this month, he has drained four or more threes in four of his last five outings and has made them at a 48.9 percent clip during that stretch, so he could be turning things around.