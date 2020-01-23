Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Mediocre in win
Bogdanovic recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal during Utah's 129-96 victory against the Warriors on Wednesday night.
Utah pulled away early and controlled throughout, evident by Bogdanovic's absurd plus-31. The lack of a gaudy stat line can be chalked up to the nature of the win. Still, he has scored at least 15 points in 18 of his previous 19 games and makes a great Robin to Donovan Mitchell's Spiderman.
