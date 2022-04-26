Bogdanovic had two points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to the Mavericks.

Bogdanovic had a brutal performance in the Game 5 loss, missing all nine of his shots -- including five attempts from deep -- and producing next to nothing in terms of peripheral stats over 28 minutes. The Jazz were outscored by 37 points during his time on the court, emphasizing the impact that his lack of production had on the team. Bogdanovic averaged 21.8 points on 56.1 percent shooting over the first our games of the series, and he'll likely need to come closer to that level of production for Utah to extend the battle beyond Game 6.