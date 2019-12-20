Bogdanovic had 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win at Atlanta.

Bogdanovic continues to produce at a healthy rate, and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games. Most of his value lies on what he can do scoring the rock and as long as he is consistent with his shooting, he should remain decent value on most formats.