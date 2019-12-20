Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Nears double-double
Bogdanovic had 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win at Atlanta.
Bogdanovic continues to produce at a healthy rate, and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games. Most of his value lies on what he can do scoring the rock and as long as he is consistent with his shooting, he should remain decent value on most formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Back-to-back 30-point outings•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient in victory•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Shooting woes persist Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 23 against Lakers•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive night against Memphis•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 30 against former club•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.