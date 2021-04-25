Bogdanovic logged 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

When Bogdanovic goes on a heater, he's very tough to stop, and his three-point skills were on full display in the narrow loss. He tied a season-high seven three-pointers for the third time and is one of several starters trying to absorb the output of Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who should return in a couple of weeks.