Bogdanovic amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 133-81 preseason victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

Bogdanovic joined Joe Ingles as the only two likely starters to suit up for the preseason opener. He scored 10 points in 20 minutes while chipping in across other categories. After breaking out in the 2018-19 season, Bogdanovic will likely find it difficult to replicate those numbers. The Jazz are loaded with talent and despite starting, Bogdanovic will almost certainly not be the first or even second option on offense. He should still have standard league value although can likely be drafted with one of your final picks.