Bogdanovic had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Bogdanovic enjoyed a strong game for Utah, finishing second on the team in scoring and knocking down three of six tries from three-point range. However, he wasn't able to convert his biggest shot attempt of the series, missing on a potential game-winning three-pointer with under two seconds remaining. Bogdanovic began the series by averaging 25.0 points over the first three games, but he averaged just 11.0 points over the final three contests of the six-game set.