Bogdanovic scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran might have had an even better scoring night had the Jazz not taken a 28-point lead into the final frame and emptied their bench. Bogdanovic has hit for 20 or more points in four of the last nine games but been held to single digits in the other five, and his erratic efforts limit his DFS utility to larger tournaments.