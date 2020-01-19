Bogdanovic finished with 30 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 123-101 win over the Kings.

This sort of outing was representative of what fantasy managers have come to expect from Bogdanovic: strong scoring and three-point production with little in the way of supporting stats. He at least was able to easily surpass his season-long scoring average of 21.3 points per game, but don't count on him to nail two-thirds of his shots on a regular basis.