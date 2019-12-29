Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts 17 points Saturday
Bogdanovic recorded 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 victory over the Clippers.
Bogdanovic has been in a small three-game slump, shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from distance. However, two of those games were against the Heat and Clippers -- elite defensive teams -- on the road. Despite the rough patch, Bogdanovic is still hitting 3.0 threes per game this month on an impressive 39.4 percent. His 37.6 percent mark from the field in December certainly leaves something to be desired, but his box score numbers -- 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists -- remain solid. A bounce-back opportunity awaits Monday when the struggling Pistons arrive in Utah.
