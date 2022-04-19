Bogdanovic finished Monday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and five rebounds over 40 minutes.

Bogdanovic kept up the production in Game 2, following up his 26-point showing in Game 1 with a similar total in Monday's loss. He's also played maximum minutes in this series, with 40 minutes logged in both games. Bogdanovic is typically an apt three-point threat, but he only attempted four shots beyond the arc in the loss, which is a meager total compared to his usual presence at the perimeter.