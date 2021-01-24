Bogdanovic generated 14 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 26 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 127-108 win over the Warriors.

While Bogdanovic's all-around contributions were nice, his output in the assists and rebounds columns aren't easily repeatable, given that he was averaging 1.7 and 3.7 per game, respectively, heading into the day. The 31-year-old offers most of his value as a scorer and three-point shooter, and he's not been able to get the job done in either area so far this season. His field-goal percentage is down seven points (to 37.7 percent) and his three-point percentage is down four points (to 37.4 percent) from 2019-20, as Bogdanovic hasn't quite been able to shake off the rust since undergoing right wrist surgery last May.