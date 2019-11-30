Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive night against Memphis
Bogdanovic had 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win at Memphis.
Bogdanovic, who tied his season-high mark for points in this game, has been a consistent scorer this season, but he seems to have taken a leap forward with his recent play and has scored 24 or more points in five of his last six outings. He is averaging 27.0 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting over that span, and he will try to extend that solid run of play Sunday on the road against the Raptors.
