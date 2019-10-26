Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable Saturday
Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Bogdanovic, who was forced to miss Friday's tilt with the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, may make his return Saturday. If he's unable to go, look for Joe Ingles to make a second-straight start.
