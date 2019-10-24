Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable to return Wednesday
Bogdanovic is questionable to return after suffering a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.
Bogdanovic had a noticeable limp when he exited early in the first quarter Wednesday. At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear, but it's a good sign that the Jazz left open the possibility of Bogdanovic returning.
