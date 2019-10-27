Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Ready to go Saturday
Bogdanovic (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Bogdanovic was considered questionable after missing Friday's game with the left ankle sprain, but his absence will be limited to one game.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable Saturday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Friday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points despite minor injury•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.